SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

