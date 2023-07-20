SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.96 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $34.11 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after buying an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

