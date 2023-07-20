Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $33.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

