SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.59 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.