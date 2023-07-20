Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($18.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,437 ($18.79).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SN opened at GBX 1,194.50 ($15.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,196.70. The company has a market cap of £10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,286.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

