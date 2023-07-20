Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.
Snap Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.23. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446 over the last three months.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
