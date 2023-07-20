Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $273.21 and last traded at $274.61. 399,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 300,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

