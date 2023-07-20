SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.50

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.50 and last traded at C$36.40, with a volume of 297238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 336.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. Analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6441137 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Further Reading

