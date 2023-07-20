Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,818 shares of company stock valued at $111,894,433. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,332. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

