Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 132508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.73.
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.
