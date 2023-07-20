Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stake Reduced by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,556 shares during the quarter. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure comprises approximately 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.63% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

SOI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 30,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $438.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.