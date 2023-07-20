Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading 3.4% Higher

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.13. 196,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 236,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$844.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

