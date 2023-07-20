Sourceless (STR) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $597.40 million and approximately $104.19 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,707.67 or 1.00042848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02845994 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

