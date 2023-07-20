South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

South32 Stock Performance

SOUHY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

