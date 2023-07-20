S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

SPGI opened at $422.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $425.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.98.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

