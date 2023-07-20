SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $348.96

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $348.96 and last traded at $348.96, with a volume of 1361401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.36.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.