SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,641,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.