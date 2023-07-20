SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

