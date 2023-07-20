SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.21

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 461274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

