Spell Token Market Capitalization Hits $51.61 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

