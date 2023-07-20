Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.04.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

SPOT stock opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

