SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.92% from the stock’s current price.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SWTX opened at $29.18 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.