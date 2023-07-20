St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Shares Up 12.5%

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 277,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 90,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores gold and copper. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project that covers an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

