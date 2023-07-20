Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 3,970 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 2.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.13. 399,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,313. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.