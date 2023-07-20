Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 4,047 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $74.37. 2,475,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,661. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

