Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 9,983 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 406,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

