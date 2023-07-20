Stack Financial Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

