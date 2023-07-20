Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.30.

Stantec Price Performance

TSE:STN traded down C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$88.70. 169,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$58.88 and a 1-year high of C$90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00.

About Stantec

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Free Report ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.6315156 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

