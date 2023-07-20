STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003719 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $138.24 million and $3.27 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

