State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

