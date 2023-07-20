State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

State Street (NYSE:STTFree Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.