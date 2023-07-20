Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $82.77 million and $2.51 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00307802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00815955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00554201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,264,595 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

