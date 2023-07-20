Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.63

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$68.63 and last traded at C$68.64, with a volume of 96719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.75.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.5673141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.80%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

