Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 67566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Stelmine Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.