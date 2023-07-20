Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. Banner has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Banner

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.