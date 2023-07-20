Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.13

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.13 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.78 ($0.38), with a volume of 103531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.40.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

