Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 11,312 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,936 call options.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,258. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

