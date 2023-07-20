StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.71. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

