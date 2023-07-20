StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 28.6 %

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $243,600.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

