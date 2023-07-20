StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

NYSE GLOP opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $3.28 dividend. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 164.00%. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 188.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 4,274.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 340,974 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

