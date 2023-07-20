StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
