StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,984,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 12,899 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $46,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at $510,537.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 66,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,984,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,916 shares of company stock worth $364,525. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Stories

