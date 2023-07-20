StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.09. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
