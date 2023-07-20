StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.09. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Further Reading

