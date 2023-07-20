StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.87.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

