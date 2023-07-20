StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.87.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

