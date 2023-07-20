StockNews.com Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to “Strong-Buy”

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.19. The stock had a trading volume of 214,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,343,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,374 shares of company stock worth $17,072,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

