StockNews.com Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to “Strong-Buy”

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
United Therapeutics stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.19. The stock had a trading volume of 214,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,343,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,374 shares of company stock worth $17,072,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
