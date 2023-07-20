Streakk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.23 Million (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $10.23 million and $1.19 million worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 1.12695715 USD and is down -26.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,104,193.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

