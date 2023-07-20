Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56.63 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $172,547.95 and approximately $56.63 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036552 USD and is up 34.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

