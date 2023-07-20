Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,955 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $453.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.27 and a 200 day moving average of $385.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.