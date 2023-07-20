Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 129,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.