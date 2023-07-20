Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,003 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $527.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

