Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $500.56 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $508.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

