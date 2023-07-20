Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 27,375 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $205,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.5% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,617,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $695,610,000 after buying an additional 182,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $103.43 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

